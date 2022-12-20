Man reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

According to HPD, 56-year-old Timothy Hayes, of Hattiesburg, last communicated with his girlfriend on Sunday, Dec. 11, but was last seen on Monday, Dec. 5, when he left his home on Columbia Street and stated he didn’t know when he would return.

Hayes has a blue Ford F-150 with an MS Tag: LL15977, which is said to have been loaned to a friend to use. Hayes could possibly be driving it at some point according to his girlfriend.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900.

