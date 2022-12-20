Win Stuff
Lamar Co. sheriff speaks out on Friday night shooting incident

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the injured deputy is expected to make a full recovery.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An injured deputy is now home and expected to make a full recovery following a shooting Friday night.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Deputy Steve Pazos was shot responding to a burglary call Friday night. Rigel says Pazos is doing well on his path to recovery, but he wants privacy for his family and himself at this time.

“It happened down in Bay St. Louis, happened up in Jones County and happened here,” said Rigel, in reference to deputies being shot. “It’s happening all over the place. I’m not sure what the cause is.”

“It sure seems like a complete disregard for life,” Rigel added.

According to Rigel, reinforcements were called, but even more backup arrived, leading to a suspect being captured after a three-hour hunt.

Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million

“They didn’t even ask if we needed help, they just sent people,” said Rigel. “It was heartwarming to know that you’ve got that brotherhood out there, that if one of their own was in trouble, then they’re going to do what they got to do.”

Pazos is recovering, but Rigel is grateful that his deputies can all go home safe this holiday.

“I’d like to thank everyone on them from the bottom of my heart and for the deputy and his family,” said Rigel. “It’s going to be a Merry Christmas.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking over the case from here on out.

