Jones County prepares for winter weather

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -December in South Mississippi means cooler temperatures are possible.

Paul Sheffield, the executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said it’s smart to be ready.

“Make sure your home is prepared,” said Sheffield. “Make sure if you have exposed pipes that you’re [doing] something today and tomorrow to have those ready for that cold air. If the forecast holds true, it’s probably going to be some of the coldest air we’ve seen in several years.”

So, what does this look like for road conditions, such as bridges?

Sheffield says sand will be put out if necessary.

“Most of our roadways are pretty resilient in themselves,” said Sheffield. “They don’t take a lot of sanding, but bridges and overpasses even without an ice storm, when we get down into 18° weather, you stand the opportunity to receive ice on bridges and elevated roadways.”

Timing is key. Sheffield says it’s better to wait to put sand out until it’s near the lowest temperature.

“They always try to push it as close as they can to the actual freezing temperature that way you don’t lose, and your work doesn’t get washed away, literally by the rain,” said Sheffield

Sheffield advises everybody to stay up to date this weekend as the weather gets colder.

