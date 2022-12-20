Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants

-
-(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants.

These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:

  • Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.
  • Charles Logan, has two active warrants for credit card fraud, after allegedly using duplicate cards to purchase vehicle tires at multiple locations in Hattiesburg in early November 2022.
  • Michael Fletcher, has an active warrant for auto burglary, in connection to breaking into an ambulance on Sept. 17, 2022, in the 4900 block of Hardy Street.

If you have any information on any of the suspects’ whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7967).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Fullen of Petal passes away
Max Fullen of Petal passes away
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Timothy Hayes, 56, of Hattiesburg.
Missing Hattiesburg man located, marked safe

Latest News

During MHP’s 2022 “Home for the Holidays” Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement...
MHP gearing up for 2022 ‘Home for the Holidays’ enforcement campaign
The city is seeking to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St....
City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397
Estorffe was a patrolman with the Bay St. Louis Police Department. Estorffe was killed in the...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs
‘I didn’t think I was gonna make it’: Miss. lineman recounts horror of being attacked by 5 dogs