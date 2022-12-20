HPD seeking 3 suspects on active warrants

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking three people on active arrest warrants.

These suspects are wanted by HPD on the following charges:

Aniaya Butler, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for embezzlement, after allegeldy stealing more than $4,700 from deposit bags during the month of September 2022 from her place of employment, Loanmax Title Loans.

Charles Logan, has two active warrants for credit card fraud, after allegedly using duplicate cards to purchase vehicle tires at multiple locations in Hattiesburg in early November 2022.

Michael Fletcher, has an active warrant for auto burglary, in connection to breaking into an ambulance on Sept. 17, 2022, in the 4900 block of Hardy Street.

If you have any information on any of the suspects’ whereabouts, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7967).

