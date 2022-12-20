HPD Partners with USM FCA for community Christmas party

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department partnered with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes to host their eighth annual Christmas party for families who have been victims of homicide and violence.

The invite-only event welcomed many families from around the Pine Belt to the Hattiesburg Police Safety Complex.

The event consisted of many activities for children including talks with Santa, coloring sheets, presents and lunch for all of the families.

“It makes me feel good because, at the end of the day, we don’t want them to think that they’re forgotten,” said Lashaunda Buckhalter, an HPD victims advocacy representative. “Yes, an incident happened and we solved the incident, but we’re still here. We’re still walking this walk with you and we’re going to be with you each and every day.”

This event put smiles on the faces of many during a time of adversity.

“For the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, we know that hope is always eternal,” said Mitchell Williams, Southeast FCA director. “So, during this time and find opportunities like this, we can invest in and see somebody’s life a little bit better, we’re jumping around for.”

