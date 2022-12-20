Holiday shopping in downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s one of the busiest times of the year for merchants, and downtown Laurel is no exception.

Dozens of shops are seeing more people in stores, seeing more orders and wrapping plenty of gifts for customers.

Two locally owned stores are staying productive by helping their customers pick gifts and fill food orders.

“We got our new street done so we got a lot of people,” said Chad Knight, the owner of The Knight Butcher. “A lot of walking traffic, and, yes, during the holiday times, everybody coming in from that lived here but then moved off, and they’ll come and visit their families, so you get to see a lot of people.”

“I’m a huge gift giver, so I always enjoy seeing people shopping for others and helping them pick out gifts for other people,” said Madeleine Boykin, an employee at Southern Antiques. “The season of giving is really something special to us here at Southern Antiques and so I really helping others do that.”

Lots of shops in Laurel will still be open this week for last-minute holiday shopping.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.