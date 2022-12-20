Win Stuff
Early a.m. shooting leaves property damage, no injuries in Hub City

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents along Hattiesburg’s Capitol Street were jolted from their beds by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of Capitol Street.

Witnesses informed police that the residence was struck by gunfire but that no one was injured.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

