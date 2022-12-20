City attorney to take action to prevent further violence at St. James Wright VFW Post 5397

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday night, in a 4-0 vote, the Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city attorney to take action in an effort to prevent further acts of violence at the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397.

According to the City, this action comes as a result of shootings during and after two events at the St. James Wright VFW’s building on Mobile Street over the past eight weeks - including Oct. 29 and Dec. 10.

On October 28, an event called “Freaky Friday Paranormal Traptivity Halloween Costume Party” was hosted at the VFW Post 5397, through a lease or some other kind of arrangement.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 29, the Hattiesburg Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired in the area of 107 East Front Street. A person who was arrested in the area with the gun told HPD officers that he was waiting outside the VFW trying to decide whether to pay the $40.00 admission fee to go into the event when he heard “multiple gunshots at which time he ran to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun.”

Further investigation by HPD officers revealed that bullets from a gun or guns were fired into several vehicles belonging to people who were at the aforementioned event at 108 Mobile Street.

The Dec. 10 incident occurred after multiple requests were made to the organization’s leadership to cancel the event, given what occurred at the Oct. 28-29 event and the promotional use of gun violence for the Dec. 10 entertainment act.

In preparation for the Dec. 10 event, HPD greatly increased its presence downtown. In addition to extra patrol, HPD’s Mobile Command Center was parked across the street from the St. James Wright VFW when shots were fired.

According to the resolution, at least one individual was injured, damage to nearby businesses from gunshots occurred and at least one police officer was placed in imminent danger as a result of attempting to locate the shooters who were firing in the area immediately adjacent to the VFW Post 5397 building

The Hattiesburg Police Department reportedly recovered 76 shell casings after the Oct. 29 incident and 32 shell casings after the Dec.10 incident.

“Downtown has made tremendous progress in recent years, and its future is bright,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “However, further investment and growth depends on all of our stakeholders – residents, business owners and tourism partners - to work alongside our police department in committing to a safe environment for residents, businesses and visitors alike. We hope the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 and its leadership will be part of that collective effort.”

Officials said the City fully supports veterans’ organizations, including the St. James Wright VFW. However, there has been a recent pattern of decision-making regarding the type of entertainment acts promoted and allowed at the facility - which have been precursors to the noted incidents.

“No one wants to see the St. James Wright VFW closed,” said Ward 4 Councilman Dave Ware. “Its members are heroes and cornerstones of this community. We do, however, want the organization’s leadership to show better judgment as to who can use its facility.”

“We hope this court action will keep entertainment acts that promote violence out of Downtown and prompt the St. James Wright VFW to enact better security practices so that future acts of violence can be prevented.”

On Tuesday, the city attorney took action in Forrest County Chancery Court to prohibit the St. James Wright VFW from renting out its space for acts that promote gun violence and gang activity.

This action also asks the court to mandate that the organization require certain security measures when it rents out space for third-party events.

To read a full copy of the court filing, see the attachment below:

