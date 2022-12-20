12/20 Ryan’s “Cloudy & Cold” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Similarly to yesterday, today’s weather will be dominated by rain, cold, and clouds. Unlike yesterday, the order in which we see them will be different. Yesterday began cloudy and cold, with frost forming across the area. Clouds built with spotty morning drizzle, but it became more of a persistent light rain after lunchtime. That rain has lingered, and is still with us as the Pine Belt wakes up today, but we’ll see it begin to thin noticeably as we head into the afternoon/evening. That’ll lead us into a dry, but cloudy middle-of-the-week as it slowly warms to a high of 64 by Thursday...which is when the warming comes to a screeching halt.

That’s due to the approach of a significant Arctic front. This front does still carry a very narrow window of opportunity for a rare bout of winter weather in the Pine Belt, but I’ll focus more on that for Thursday morning’s forecast as I’ll have a bit more info to work with regarding available moisture, temperature, and timing. So regardless of any potential winter weather, the biggest issue will be the sharp cool-down this front brings. Expect an over 30 degree drop in highs and lows between Thursday and Friday. Friday afternoon’s high will likely be below freezing, and our mornings will linger in the upper teens for the entire weekend. That’s HARD FREEZE territory, so you’ll need to remember to take steps to protect your “Ps:” Pets, Plants, Pipes, and People. We’ll be above freezing (for our high) by Saturday, but only by a few degrees. It’ll take until next Thursday before we climb back above average for this time of year (61).

