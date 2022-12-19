Win Stuff
William Carey University icon passes away

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University is in mourning after the passing of its longest-tenured faculty member, Dr. Benjamin Waddle.

Waddle spent more than 50 years at the university, including an eight-year stint as athletic director where he hired current/long-time men’s basketball coach, Steve Knight.

“Dr. Waddle was a great mentor for not only myself, but (Carey baseball coach) Bobby Halford, who’s still on staff here, and (Carey women’s basketball coach) Tracy English, who played for me and never left,” Knight said.

“And, so, he was the kind of guy that we relied on. We could go to him and talk about anything, and he’d give us great advice.”

In 2016, Waddle was inducted into Carey’s Sports Hall of Fame, and a year later, the university unveiled the Ben Waddle Sports Facility—a multi-purpose building for the track and field and volleyball programs.

It’s proven to be a fitting dedication for a man who Knight says was very active in the university’s sports scene.

“He was always out here and very hands-on, supporting basketball, baseball, tennis,” Knight said, “the main sports that we had back in those times when he was the A.D.”

