Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton.

After further investigation, officials seized approximately a gram of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Thomas Earwood was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.