Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.

Photos, L to R: Thomas Earwood, 28, and the suspected drugs seized from the traffic stop.
Photos, L to R: Thomas Earwood, 28, and the suspected drugs seized from the traffic stop.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop Thursday, Dec. 15, in Perry County led to an arrest and the seizure of illegal narcotics.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Deputies along with Forrest/Perry Metro conducted a traffic stop in Richton.

After further investigation, officials seized approximately a gram of what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Thomas Earwood was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County accident seriously injures a woman
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
No children were hurt in a collision between a Forrest County School District school bus and a...
Car collides with Forrest County bus
Bond was set at $2 million for Troy Prenell Johnson, who has been charged with wounding of a...
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls

Latest News

Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls
USM reaching out to its international students staying put for the holidays
International students take part in USM’s ‘Home Baked for the Holidays’ program
Motorcycle safety focus of weekend class
Class focuses on motorcycle safety