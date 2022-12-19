Win Stuff
Rawls Springs home suffers heavy smoke, water damage after attic fire

Firefighters limited fire damage to the attic, though water and smoke damage was prevalent...
Firefighters limited fire damage to the attic, though water and smoke damage was prevalent throughout the home.(Austin Extine/Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
From Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Office

FORREST CIOUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman and her dog escaped injury Sunday morning after a small fire broke out in the attic of her Rawls Springs home.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to a residence on Brantley Drive in the Rawls Springs community after a report of a structure fire was made.

Firefighters from Rawls Springs and North Forrest volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

Once there, firefighters discovered thick, black smoke coming from the gables of the home.

Firefighters were able to make entry into the attic of the home, where a small fire was discovered. The fire was quickly extinguished and the smoke was cleared from the home.

The attic received fire damage and heavy smoke and water damage throughout the remainder of the home.

