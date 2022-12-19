Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a call for medical assistance on Monday afternoon.

According to HPD, a homeless person, who was reportedly living in the woods, contacted authorities about an injury to his leg, which the individual stated occurred prior to Thanksgiving.

Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.

The individual refused to give any other information. They were later taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

