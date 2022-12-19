Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘The Nutcracker’ ends holiday run with cast meet-and-greet

South Mississippi Ballet Theatre wraps up 'The Nutcracker'
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Ballet Theatre held a meet-and-greet with cast members before the final performance of “The Nutcracker” this holiday season.

Sunday’s event allowed all family members, friends, and attendees to meet the dancers and the cast members

Both dancers and cast members signed autographs and programs and took pictures with all.

Sunday brought down the curtain on the 12th annual holiday run for the South Mississippi Ballet Theatre and “The Nutcracker.”

Dancers and cast members said getting to perform the beloved Christmas ballet had been a tremendous experience.

“It was just a great way to go, really going out there and experiencing like the life and joy of Christmas throughout ‘The Nutcracker’,” said Alexei Orohovsky, who plays a cavalier. “It was just a great feeling, and I love going out there and giving the audience a great time every, single show.”

Katy Weir, who played The Sugar Plum Fairy, said the show had been a treat.

“We had a great audience (Saturday) and we think a full house for the first show (Sunday),” Weir said. “It’s great when you hear the audience. It just makes you feel more alive and then the cast members. I love my cast members, we hang out back stage and have so much fun.”

Today’s matinee performance concluded the south Mississippi ballet Theatre’s 12th Annual Nutcracker show.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County is being charged with at least two counts of...
UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder
Jones County accident seriously injures a woman
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement

Latest News

Motorcycle safety focus of weekend class
Class focuses on motorcycle safety
USM reaching out its international students staying put for the holidays
Homebaked goods delivered to USM international students in holiday season
Motorcycle safety focus of weekend class
Operating a motorcycle safely is the gist of the weekend course
'Catch the Christmas Spirit' wraps up at Lake Thoreau
‘Catch the Christmas Spirit’ event at Lake Thoreau finished up Sunday