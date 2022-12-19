‘The Nutcracker’ ends holiday run with cast meet-and-greet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Mississippi Ballet Theatre held a meet-and-greet with cast members before the final performance of “The Nutcracker” this holiday season.

Sunday’s event allowed all family members, friends, and attendees to meet the dancers and the cast members

Both dancers and cast members signed autographs and programs and took pictures with all.

Sunday brought down the curtain on the 12th annual holiday run for the South Mississippi Ballet Theatre and “The Nutcracker.”

Dancers and cast members said getting to perform the beloved Christmas ballet had been a tremendous experience.

“It was just a great way to go, really going out there and experiencing like the life and joy of Christmas throughout ‘The Nutcracker’,” said Alexei Orohovsky, who plays a cavalier. “It was just a great feeling, and I love going out there and giving the audience a great time every, single show.”

Katy Weir, who played The Sugar Plum Fairy, said the show had been a treat.

“We had a great audience (Saturday) and we think a full house for the first show (Sunday),” Weir said. “It’s great when you hear the audience. It just makes you feel more alive and then the cast members. I love my cast members, we hang out back stage and have so much fun.”

