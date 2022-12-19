MEMA updates damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Dec. 13-14.

Statewide, counties have reported 111 homes damaged. Those numbers could change during the validation process.

Additionally, four injuries, three in Sharkey and one in Hinds, have been reported as weather-related to MEMA.

The following counties report some damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed:

Adams - 5 homes, 1 public bridge

Clarke – 20 homes

Forrest - 29 homes

Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings

Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road

Madison – 15 homes

Newton – 16 homes

Sharkey – 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge

Sunflower – 1 home

Wilkinson – 3 public roads

*(These numbers are preliminary and may change through the assessment process.)

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

File an insurance claim

Take photos of the damage to the home

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool

