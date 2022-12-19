MEMA updates damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with counties to assess damage from the severe weather on Dec. 13-14.
Statewide, counties have reported 111 homes damaged. Those numbers could change during the validation process.
Additionally, four injuries, three in Sharkey and one in Hinds, have been reported as weather-related to MEMA.
The following counties report some damage to homes, ranging from affected to destroyed:
- Adams- 5 homes, 1 public bridge
- Clarke – 20 homes
- Forrest- 29 homes
- Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
- Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
- Madison – 15 homes
- Newton – 16 homes
- Sharkey– 19 homes, 2 farms, 1 public bridge
- Sunflower – 1 home
- Wilkinson – 3 public roads
*(These numbers are preliminary and may change through the assessment process.)
MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:
- File an insurance claim
- Take photos of the damage to the home
- Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool
