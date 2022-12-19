Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MDOT: Thieves using their cars to snatch copper out of interstate lights

By Christopher Fields
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is calling on local law enforcement to catch those who are stealing copper wire out of interstate and city lights.

Brad White, the executive director at MDOT, says the thieves are driving up to these sites, hooking their cars to poles and pulling them out of the ground.

The thieves have recently gone to the I-55 Pearl Street Exit and stolen 2,500-feet worth of copper wire, which he says is valued at about $13,000 to replace. This is not including maintenance and subcontractors.

According to White, this has being going on for more than a year.

”You know, you get to a point where you’re spending thousands of dollars to replace something and, at some point, you have to ask yourself, ‘When are we going to stop that?’” said White. “So we are looking at options about how we are going to handle this in the future, how do you prevent it. I’ve had conversations with Chief Bo Luckey with the Capitol Police, and we filed the proper paper work, and we are looking for ways to step up law enforcement presence; trying to provide a better avenue to catch them.”

White says more than 150 lights are out in the Capitol City because of these criminal activities. If you see anyone committing these crimes, you are asked to call the police.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County accident seriously injures a woman
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
No children were hurt in a collision between a Forrest County School District school bus and a...
Car collides with Forrest County bus
Bond was set at $2 million for Troy Prenell Johnson, who has been charged with wounding of a...
Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls

Latest News

.
Holiday pick-up scedules for the Hub City
Photos, L to R: Thomas Earwood, 28, and the suspected drugs seized from the traffic stop.
Traffic stop leads to arrest in Perry Co.
Officials responded to the scene near 4th Street and Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
Police respond to medical call Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg
David Nicholas Smith
Owner arrested after lineman attacked by five ‘full-blooded’ pit bulls