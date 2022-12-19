International students take part in USM’s ‘Home Baked for the Holidays’ program

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some 20 students from all over the world were treated to cakes and other desserts as part of the University of Southern Mississippi’s “Home Baked for the Holidays” program.

The school has seen an increase in its international enrollment and wanted to share the holiday spirit with those not able to celebrate with their own families.

Maegan Williams is from Kingston, Jamaica, and she hasn’t been home since she enrolled pre-pandeminc.

“So, I came here in Spring of 2020, and then Covid hit shortly after that,” Williams said. “So, that sort of changed my plans, in terms of travel, and then it sort of turned into, ’It makes more sense to stay here.’

“I can work. It’s more expensive having to travel back and forth. And so, I just ended up staying here.”

The university’s Wesley Pantry is still open for the students and is currently taking donations.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.