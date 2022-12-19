Win Stuff
Holiday pick-up scedules for the Hub City

.
.(KAUZ)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe both the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on the following dates – Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, January 2.

Due to the holidays, three weeks of pick-up schedules for garbage, trash and recycling will be altered. The schedules for each week can be accessed below or by clicking HERE.

The schedule for the week of Monday, Dec. 19, is as follows:

  • Monday, Dec. 19, 2022
    • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1
  • Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
    • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 2
  • Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
    • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.
    • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3
  • Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
    • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5
  • Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
    • Christmas holiday - No pick-up

The schedule for the week of Monday, Dec. 26, is as follows:

  • Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
    • Christmas holiday - No pick-up
  • Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
    • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
    • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3
  • Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
    • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.
    • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4
  • Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
    • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5

The schedule for the week of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, is as follows:

  • Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
    • New Year’s Day holiday - No pick-up.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
    • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2
  • Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
    • Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3
  • Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
    • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday.
    • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4
  • Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
    • Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays.
    • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5

For more information about Hattiesburg pick-up schedules, click HERE.

