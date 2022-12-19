Holiday pick-up scedules for the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will observe both the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on the following dates – Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, January 2.

Due to the holidays, three weeks of pick-up schedules for garbage, trash and recycling will be altered. The schedules for each week can be accessed below or by clicking HERE.

The schedule for the week of Monday, Dec. 19, is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 2

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday. Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 4 and 5

Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 Christmas holiday - No pick-up



The schedule for the week of Monday, Dec. 26, is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 Christmas holiday - No pick-up

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday. Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5



The schedule for the week of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 New Year’s Day holiday - No pick-up.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Mondays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 Garbage (green cans) is routinely collected on Tuesdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Wednesday. Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 Trash (brown cans) is routinely collected on Thursdays. Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5



For more information about Hattiesburg pick-up schedules, click HERE.

