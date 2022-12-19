Fraternal Order of Police hold annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Forty-four chidden in Laurel will have a Christmas morning thanks to the Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2.

The Lodge held its annual “Shop With A Cop Day” Saturday at the Walmart in Laurel.

This year the group was able to sponsor 44 children through fundraising throughout the year.

Each child was given a budget of $150 to spend on clothes, food, toys and anything else they wanted from their Christmas list.

“I got to shop with my momma, my brother and my TT and a cop,” Kaylee Arrington said.

Jake Driskell, Lodge vice president of the Lodge and a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy said the “Shop with a Cop Day” has been going for nearly 40 years.

“Parents always tell their kids, ‘Hey, better behave or they’ll get you,’ and that’s not what we want,” Driaskell said. “We want the kids to come to us instead of run from us when they see us.

“So, this is a good thing to get out and let the kids have a little fun, see that we’re human, and we’re parents, too, and that we care about them and that we want them to have a Merry Christmas.”

