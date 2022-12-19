Win Stuff
Class focuses on motorcycle safety

Operating a motorcycle safely is the gist of the weekend course
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Gomez and his wife, Jennifer, began a course in 2019 as a way to teach beginners how to use their bikes in tight quarters.

They still are it, with hands-on instruction and small settings to help build confidence when on the back of a bike.

The lessons take place over the course of a weekend.

The confidence-building helped one rider get back in the saddle several years after dealing with a tragedy.

“A young man—he got killed, and he was kind of close to me and my peers at the time,” Sonja Patterson said. “He got killed, and ever since then, I was kind of standoffish about bikes. I never really got over that.

“Then, at some point, I’ve seen other people riding. They’re safe. I guess it’s about knowing how to do it and knowing how to do it safely.”

Mississippi is one of the leading states in motorcycle-related injuries.

