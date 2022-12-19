Win Stuff
‘Catch the Christmas Spirit’ event at Lake Thoreau finished up Sunday

Lake Thoreau hosted the 'Catch the Christmas Spirit' finale Sunday night
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mike Davis, University of Southern Mississippi’s Lake Thoreau Environmental Center director, said he and his crew had been asked multiple times to do something for Christmas out their way.

This year, they did just that.

“We have always had a Halloween lighted trail and we’ve got a lot of requests over the years to do something similar for Christmas,” Davis said. “This is our first year trying that out, and so we’d created a two-thirds-of-a-mile walking trail that’s fully lit in the forest.”

Student worker Kylie Faulkner said the transition from ‘Spooky Hollow’ to ‘Catch The Christmas Spirit’ wasn’t a drastic.

“It’s been pretty easy, actually,” Faulkner said. “it’s a lot easier coming off of ‘Spooky Hollow’ to set this up, which was really nice, really a lot less work than ‘Spooky Hollow’ was to set up.”

But Faulkner said ‘Catch the Christmas Spirit’ was a completely different event, one that engaged all audiences during the holiday season.

“It’s also just a different atmosphere,” Faulkner said. “The hot chocolate was different. We don’t have concessions with ‘Spooky Hollow,’ so it’s kind of cool.

“The kids aren’t scared of anything, not that there’s anything scary with ‘Spooky Hollow,’ but sometimes kids with the Halloween stuff, they don’t really enjoy it. But the kids have been eating this up, which is really cool.”

Davis said the event will return next year.

