Be cool to a cold car

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With crueler, colder weather looming, the family steed just might need a it more loving care in the morning.

“Warming your car up, I’d give it, especially in this cold weather, 10-15 minutes of warm time,” said Gary Gleason, operations manager at Jerry’s Automotive.

While many people start their vehicles to defrost the windshield, those extra minutes could be critical for the engine, Gleason said.

“That way, your oil gets thin, and gets it to where it can actually lubricate all the parts in your engine,” he said.

Temperatures below freezing are capable of bursting essential connections such as a radiator hose.

Gleason, who says the best prevention is early detection. said those extra minutes could allow an owner to detect something amiss.

“Your water temperature gets up,” Gleason said, “and then you make sure that everything is going to be running properly before you take off.”

And, of course, there is an obvious added bonus to waiting just a bit.

“It gets you a little toasty feeling when you get in your car,” Gleason said.

TIP: Gleason says you should check the tread on your tires by placing a penny in the grooves and seeing if it covers Abraham Lincoln’s head.

