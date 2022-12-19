13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Xmas Concert held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Little Theatre put on its annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas concert Friday, featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks.

The sold-out show returned to Laurel for a 13th year.

The musical guest joined the Joe Cool Trio and performed songs from Charlie Brown.

(“I was asked) to do it a couple months ago and I just jumped at the chance,” Hicks said. “All these musical traditions are top notch, the music’s good and, obviously, it benefits the Animal Rescue League here.

“It was one of those opportunities.”

After Taylor Hicks performed alone with Christmas favorites and a few original songs. Hicks says,

The money raised through tickets sales went back into the community to benefit the Animal Rescue League in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.