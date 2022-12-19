Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

13th annual Charlie Brown Jazz Xmas Concert held in Laurel

Charlie Brown Jazz slips into Laurel for holiday season
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Little Theatre put on its annual Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas concert Friday, featuring American Idol winner Taylor Hicks.

The sold-out show returned to Laurel for a 13th year.

The musical guest joined the Joe Cool Trio and performed songs from Charlie Brown.

(“I was asked) to do it a couple months ago and I just jumped at the chance,” Hicks said. “All these musical traditions are top notch, the music’s good and, obviously, it benefits the Animal Rescue League here.

“It was one of those opportunities.”

After Taylor Hicks performed alone with Christmas favorites and a few original songs. Hicks says,

The money raised through tickets sales went back into the community to benefit the Animal Rescue League in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute
Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County is being charged with at least two counts of...
UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder
Jones County accident seriously injures a woman
3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement

Latest News

Firefighters limited fire damage to the attic, though water and smoke damage was prevalent...
Rawls Springs home suffers heavy smoke, water damage after attic fire
Charlie Brown Jazz slips into Laurel for holiday season
Charlie Brown Jazz slips into Laurel for holiday season
Carey's Benjamin Waddle passes away
William Carey University icon passes away
Carey's Benjamin Waddle passes away
Carey's Waddle passes away