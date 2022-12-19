Win Stuff
12/19 Ryan’s “Cold Start” Monday Morning Forecast

We’re off to a cold start today, but after a short warming trend it gets even colder!
12/19 Ryan's "Cold Start" Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Temperatures are up slightly from where they were over the weekend, but many local cities were still lingering around freezing this morning leading to frosty conditions. This is largely similar to the end of last week and the weekend, but we’ve begun a warming trend since we bottomed out in the upper 20s on Sunday that’ll last for most of the week. That doesn’t mean it’ll be warm by any stretch of the imagination, as shown by today’s chilly high of 46. We’ll see rain move in later today as well, which will linger through the night and until at least noon tomorrow. Even once the rain ends we’ll keep the clouds in place until Thursday afternoon, which is also when the warming trend ends in spectacular fashion.

That’s due to a front, which will not only bring us a very rare chance of winter weather, but also likely record breaking cold just in time for Christmas. As far as the winter weather goes, the front does bring a narrow band of wintry mix and potential snow into the area. I’d say if anything we see some novelty flurries early Friday with some possible icing on bridges and overpasses. It’s possible we end up with more, just not probable. Believe me, as much as I don’t want to have to deal with slick roads, a white Christmas would be something to cherish...it just isn’t a slam dunk. Stay tuned for updates on this throughout the week, because Friday morning/afternoon travel may be significantly affected if ice moves in.

