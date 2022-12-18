Win Stuff
USM leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the 2022 LendingTree Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala.. (WDAM) - Trey Lowe III threw for a score on the University of Southern Mississippi’s first possession and Frank Gore Jr. ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run in the early minutes of the second quarter to help push the Golden Eagles to a 17-3 halftime lead over Rice University at Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl.

USM took a 7-0 lead on Lowe’s 19-yard pass to Jakarius Caston for a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Gore, who has run for 116 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, ran 64 yards for a 14-0 lead.

The teams swapped field goals in the second quarter , with Rice’s Christian Vansickle hitting from 34 yards and USM’s Briggs Bourgeois knocking a kick through from 18 yards away.

USM’s last bowl victory came in the 2016 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, a 28-21 victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

