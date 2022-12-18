Man charged in shooting of deputy has bond set Sunday at $2 million

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $2 million Sunday for a man charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Judge Denton Plumlee set bond at $1 million on each of the two counts during Troy Prenell Johnson’s first appearance in Lamar County Justice Court.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Johnson also had a previous bond revoked

The hearing took place shortly after noon on Sunday.

Johnson was taken into cfustody early Saturday morning after a search of about 2 1/2 hours.

He had been a “person of interest” in the wounding of Lamar County Deputy Steve Pazos Friday.

Pazos, who was among Lamar County deputies searching for a suspected auto burglar, was hit once shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was treated and released before midnight at a nearby hospital.

The second attempted capital murder charge on Johnson came when a shot hit a patrol car that another deputy was driving.

Rigel said further charges likely will be filed as his investigators sort through evidence that has been gathered.

“It’s a fluid investigation,” Rigel said. “We’ve got a lot of evidence. We just have to sort through it to determine how many other local charges he will be faced with.”

