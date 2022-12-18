Last-minute Christmas shopping at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turtle Creek Mall was packed Saturday afternoon, with nowhere to park and tons of people inside.

One local shopper, Demorris Hayes, said it’s better to shop beforehand.

“Try not to go last-minute Christmas shopping,” Hayes said. “Go a month before Thanksgiving time. I’m just always late going Christmas shopping. That’s just me. I’m always last minute.”

Regardless of the hustle and bustle, some prefer in-person shopping, people like Caleb Whitten, who said it was nice to have a hands-on option.

“There’re a lot of people here,” Whitten said. “It is definitely helpful to still have this availability as opposed to just doing only online. There’re still a lot of people (who) do this, so I always want to support brick and mortar when I can.”

In fact, some even wait to take advantage of the last-minute deals that tend to pop up as Christmas season nears.

“My husband and I, we were just wrapping up some Christmas stuff, and I’ve been wanting some shoes,” said Cailee Whitten. “So, we just got me some shoes and I’m going to act surprised when I open my present.

“We just have some more dirty Santa Christmas shopping for next weekend, so, so far, so good.”

