Hannah’s Chilly Saturday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly and calm as temperatures fall into the 40s. For the rest of the evening, we will be mostly cloudy with no showers expected. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be into the low 30′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 50s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will see sunny skies tomorrow, but it will be chilly throughout the day.

Monday we will see temperatures into the high 40s. There is a 50% chance thunderstorms all day on Monday and skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. These showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours and stick around until Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance for showers in the morning hours.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 50s. There is no chance for showers and skies will be mostly cloudy.

