Gore Jr.’s record 329 yards lead USM to 38-24 bowl victory

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Frank Gore Jr. put on a performance Saturday that will live on in University of Southern Mississippi football lore forever.

Gore rushed for a school-record 329 yards on 21 carries, ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third Saturday to lead the Golden Eagles past Rice University, 38-24, in the 2022 LendingTree Bowl.]

The victory allowed USM (7-6) to finish with a winning record after constitutive, three-win seasons.

USM led 17-3 at halftime, only to see Rice quarterback A.J. Padgett start the third with three, consecutive touchdown tosses to put the Owls in the lead, 24-17.

But the Golden Eagles scored the game’s final 21 points to pocket the program’s first bowl win since the 2016 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Gore found Tiaquelin Mims with a game-tying 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

USM scored twice in the final quarter, first on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Trey Lowe III to Jason Brownlee before Gore ripped off a 55-yard touchdown run to put the game away.

USM broke its own bowl-record for offense with 550 yards offense. The previous record: 481 at the 2016 R+L Carriers New Orleans.

Gore set USM bowl records for rushing yards (329 yards) and average yards per carry (15.7 yards).

Cody Hull held the rushing record with 161 yards against Arkansas State University in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl in 2005. Desmond Johnson averaged 10.2 yards per carry against the University of Louisville in the 2010 St. Petersburg Bowl.

