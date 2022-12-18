Car collides with Forrest County bus

From North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No children were injured Friday afternoon when a bus with the Forrest County School District was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a two-vehicle collision between a school bus and a car around the 200 block of Monroe Road.

Units responded from the North Forrest, Macedonia and Rawls Springs volunteer fire departments

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a passenger vehicle with severe front-end damage and a Forrest County school bus with minor rear-end damage.

At the time of the collision, approximately a dozen students were on board the bus.

No injuries were reported to the children on board the bus, but one subject from the passenger vehicle was transported from the scene by AAA Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries.

The northbound lane of Monroe Road was blocked for about a hour while crews worked to clear the roadway.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

