Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Car collides with Forrest County bus

Investigation ongoing into school bus crash
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No children were injured Friday afternoon when a bus with the Forrest County School District was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Friday after a report of a two-vehicle collision between a school bus and a car around the 200 block of Monroe Road.

Units responded from the North Forrest, Macedonia and Rawls Springs volunteer fire departments

Once on scene, firefighters discovered a passenger vehicle with severe front-end damage and a Forrest County school bus with minor rear-end damage.

At the time of the collision, approximately a dozen students were on board the bus.

No injuries were reported to the children on board the bus, but one subject from the passenger vehicle was transported from the scene by AAA Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries.

The northbound lane of Monroe Road was blocked for about a hour while crews worked to clear the roadway.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

Latest News

Investigation ongoing into school bus crash
Investigation ongoing into school bus crash
2 dead in Jasper County incident
2 dead in Jasper County incident
10pm Headlines 12/17
10 pm Headlines 12/17
Frank Gore Jr. rushed for a school-record 329 yards Saturday. (Source: Gray Media)
Gore Jr.’s record 329 yards lead USM to 38-24 bowl victory