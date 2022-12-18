3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday evening seriously injured a woman.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Moselle-Seminary Road near U.S. 11.

One car suffered serious damage, while the two other vehicles had minor damage.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.