3-vehicle accident in Jones County sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries

Jones County accident seriously injures a woman
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident in Jones County Saturday evening seriously injured a woman.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Moselle-Seminary Road near U.S. 11.

One car suffered serious damage, while the two other vehicles had minor damage.

