2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

The Grinch is arrested in Jones County
The Grinch taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department
Zoo train track goofed up by severe weather last week
Zoo train track goofed up by severe weather last week
Southern Miss leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the 2022 LendingTree Bowl Saturday in Mobile, Ala.
USM leads Rice, 17-3, at halftime of the LendingTree Bowl
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home