17th annual McDaniel ‘Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway’ held Saturday

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel hosted his 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” Saturday at the West Ellisville Baptist Church.

Each year, McDaniel and volunteers provide a meal for people throughout the community.

The centerpieces, the turkeys, were free and on a first come, first serve, basis.

However, to receive a turkey, a “Merry Christmas” was required.

“It serves a dual purpose now,” McDaniel said. “To say, ‘Merry Christmas,’ certainly, but, perhaps, more importantly, is to make sure that people receive turkeys and they have food to eat for their holidays.

“That’s the biggest issue now.”

Event coordinator Jack Fairchilds said some folks just wouldn’t be having a turkey for Christmas dinner if not for Saturday’s helping hand.

“I guess my favorite part is seeing the faces that are in line every year, and just seeing how thankful they are that we’re here another year and that we’re here to help them out because there’s so many people that come to this thing that I don’t think would have a turkey dinner for Christmas dinner,”

The 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” provided a Christmas meal for 100 people.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.