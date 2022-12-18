Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

17th annual McDaniel ‘Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway’ held Saturday

17th annual turkey giveaway provided a Christmas feast Saturday
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - State Sen. Chris McDaniel hosted his 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” Saturday at the West Ellisville Baptist Church.

Each year, McDaniel and volunteers provide a meal for people throughout the community.

The centerpieces, the turkeys, were free and on a first come, first serve, basis.

However, to receive a turkey, a “Merry Christmas” was required.

“It serves a dual purpose now,” McDaniel said. “To say, ‘Merry Christmas,’ certainly, but, perhaps, more importantly, is to make sure that people receive turkeys and they have food to eat for their holidays.

“That’s the biggest issue now.”

Event coordinator Jack Fairchilds said some folks just wouldn’t be having a turkey for Christmas dinner if not for Saturday’s helping hand.

“I guess my favorite part is seeing the faces that are in line every year, and just seeing how thankful they are that we’re here another year and that we’re here to help them out because there’s so many people that come to this thing that I don’t think would have a turkey dinner for Christmas dinner,”

The 17th annual “Merry Christmas Turkey Giveaway” provided a Christmas meal for 100 people.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
A manhunt is underway to locate Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, wo is a "person of interest" in the...
Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting apprehended
Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a Friday night incident that left two...
2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

Latest News

17th annual turkey giveaway provided a Christmas feast
17th annual turkey giveaway provided a Christmas feast
'Super Saturday' means shopping, crowds
'Super Saturday' means shopping, crowds
Mississippi National Guard master sergeant Larry Nix (center) was featured speaker for the...
Former Youth Challenge graduate inspires cadets at Class 57 graduation
USM throttles Rice behind Gore's record day
USM throttles Rice behind Gore's record day