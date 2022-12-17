USM group joins Army unit to combat homelessness
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies has teamed up with United States Army National Guard to combat homelessness.
The Natrional Guard has been collecting non-perishable items and hygienic products since October.
Friday, the groups met up at a local storage unit to load items
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.