UPDATE: Suspected Lamar Co. shooter being charged with 2 counts of attempted capital murder

Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County is being charged with at least two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.(Lamar County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The 22-year-old Lamar County man who was arrested as the suspect that shot a Lamar County deputy Friday night is being charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

Lamar Country Sheriff Danny Rigel said Saturday afternoon that Troy Prenell Johnson will face one count of attempted capital murder for wounding Lamar County Deputy Steve Pazos.

Rigel said the other attempted murder count will charge Johnson with hitting a Lamar County cruiser with a different deputy inside.

Pazos was treated for a non-life threatening wound and released from a local hospital early Saturday morning.

Rigel said Johnson could be facing additional charges from the Friday night incident that stretched into Saturday’s early morning hours.

Johnson could make his first appearance Sunday afternoon in Lamar County Justice Court, Rigel said.

Johnson was apprehended in the 600 block of Burnt Ridge Road by the Lamar County Tactical Team around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Rigel said early Saturday morning that Johnson was brought to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday when deputies from Lamar County responded to an auto burglary in progress on Nicholas Drive.

As deputies were continuing their pursuit they were searching for Johnson in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road when Pazos was shot around 9:45 p.m.

Lamar County was assisted by units from other law enforcement agencies from across the Pine Belt, as well as the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

