Severe weather anxiety is treatable

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Storms that ripped across the state Wednesday may have triggered anxiety in many individuals.

Mississippi is no stranger to severe weather. Rainstorms, thunder and flooding are regular occurrences.

On Wednesday, storms ripped across the state with an estimated 36 tornado warnings issued in the Pine Belt alone.

This can in turn creates anxiety for personal safety. Psychologist, Dr. Christina Williams, says that developing a plan of action for severe weather days can help with the overwhelming feeling of anxiety bad weather can cause.

“So really having a solid plan. it’s knowing where your safe place is knowing what you’re wanting to take in there with you and practicing all of that before the bad weather so that you feel like you have some predictability about what you’re going to do and what’s under your control,” she said.

Wdam’s goal is to keep viewers safe and inform them about the weather in their areas, however, Patrick Bigbie says that he still worries about his loved ones.

“We’re real people too and the anxiety can sneak up on you. So, it’s something that we have to control, and remaining calm and cool on the air is a little bit of a face because sometimes we’re nervous that that stuff will happen to our friends and family as well,” he said.

Being weather aware and taking the necessary steps to stay safe can decrease your levels of anxiety. If you continue to feel overwhelmed, Dr. Williams recommends taking this step.

“It’s really important, I think to start with therapy. Try some of those behavioral options. Get a really good relationship with a provider that you trust and a therapist will you know if they notice that maybe it’s not as impactful as they want or maybe it’s not as effective than medication can be added at that point from another provider,” she said.

