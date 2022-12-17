NWS offers safety tips for driving during a tornado

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While severe weather is occurring, it’s best to avoid driving.

However, if one must be on the road, a safety procedure to handle an inclement event, like a tornado, would not be an unwelcome idea.

Experts say, the faster you act, the better your odds will be.

“As soon as you know there is a tornado warning, start looking for a place for shelter first, said Marty Pope, Jackson National Weather Service.. “That’s your first option, probably your best option there. There’s a lot more complications with the other options”

Tornados in Mississippi are often hard to see. Most are rain-wrapped or happen overnight.

Many are the reasons driving in severe weather is a bad idea.

“Here in the South you know, every road you have curves every which way, so you might find yourself going straight back in towards the tornado, for one.,” Pope said. “On top of that, too, accidents can happen because people are probably watching the tornado as well.

“So, those are some of the dangers.”

The best way to avoid getting caught in situations like this is to stay home on a severe weather day.

But if driving is mandatory, experts agree, the best plan is to have a plan of action in place ahead of time.

