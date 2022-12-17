Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

NWS offers safety tips for driving during a tornado

Laurel
Laurel(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - While severe weather is occurring, it’s best to avoid driving.

However, if one must be on the road, a safety procedure to handle an inclement event, like a tornado, would not be an unwelcome idea.

Experts say, the faster you act, the better your odds will be.

“As soon as you know there is a tornado warning, start looking for a place for shelter first, said Marty Pope, Jackson National Weather Service.. “That’s your first option, probably your best option there. There’s a lot more complications with the other options”

Tornados in Mississippi are often hard to see. Most are rain-wrapped or happen overnight.

Many are the reasons driving in severe weather is a bad idea.

“Here in the South you know, every road you have curves every which way, so you might find yourself going straight back in towards the tornado, for one.,” Pope said. “On top of that, too, accidents can happen because people are probably watching the tornado as well.

“So, those are some of the dangers.”

The best way to avoid getting caught in situations like this is to stay home on a severe weather day.

But if driving is mandatory, experts agree, the best plan is to have a plan of action in place ahead of time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/16
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/16
Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement
.Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases first-round of self-reported storm damage...
MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms
Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say