Law enforcement closes in on Old Highway 24 Friday night in Lamar County

MHP: Response came to “deputy needs assistance” call
Dozens of Pine Belt law enforcement created a perimeter near Old Highway 24 in Lamar County...
Dozens of Pine Belt law enforcement created a perimeter near Old Highway 24 in Lamar County Friday night, responding to "needs assistance" call.(Michael Clark/WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A phalanx of law enforcement brought blinding lights and a slew of unanswered questions Friday night out to Old Highway 24 in Lamar County.

Dozens of vehicles created a perimeter that included Oak Grove Middle School and The Church of Latter Day Saints.

No official word on what prompted a response for Hattiesburg and Petal police departments, Mississippi Highway Patrol as well as Lamar County.

Lamar County dispatch is asking people to remain away from the scene and those nearby to stay indoors.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it had responded to a Lamar County deputy “needs assistance.”

This story will be updated as more details are provided .

