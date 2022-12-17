Suspect in Lamar Co. deputy shooting taken into custody

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The “person of interest” connected to the shooting of Lamar County deputy Friday night was taken into custody earl Saturday morning.

The Lamar County sheriff’s office said that Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County had been apprehended around 12:30 a.m.

Earlier Saturday morning, WDAM 7 received this news release at 12:19 a.m. Saturday regarding the wounding of a Lamar County deputy and the manhunt currently underway.

Here is the release in its entirety:

From Hattiesburg Police Department Office of Public Information, via Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel

On Friday, December 16, 2022, Lamar county sheriffs deputies were pursuing an auto burglary suspect, after responding to a burglary in progress on Nicholas Drive, just before 7 p.m.

As deputies were continuing their pursuit, around 9:45 p.m. they were searching for the suspect in the 600 block of Burnt Bridge Road, when the suspect shot a deputy.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for his injury. He was released from the hospital just before midnight.

Troy Prenell Johnson, 22, of Lamar County, has been named as a person of interest in the investigation.

Multiple agencies, including Hattiesburg Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, are in the area, looking for the individual, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called to handle the shooting portion of the investigation.

Additional details will be released when they become available.

