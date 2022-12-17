Win Stuff
A few showers early Saturday with a big Arctic Blast by Christmas Weekend.

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/16
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

A disturbance will give a chance of a few showers or two on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

A few showers will be possible for Monday and Tuesday as another weak system moves into the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The arctic floodgates will open late next week, unleashing a massive blast of cold, arctic air for Mississippi just in-tiin timeme for your Christmas Day!! Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s with overnight lows near 20°.

