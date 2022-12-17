2 dead in possible Jasper County domestic dispute

From the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a potential domestic dispute that turned deadly for two people.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department app, deputies responded to a 911 call about 6:30 p.m. Friday

The caller said possible screams and gun shots were heard from a residence on County Road 1719 outside Stringer.

Bay Springs police officers responded to the scene to assist Jasper County deputies with crowd control.

After securing the residence, deputies found Jermane Woulard, 33, in a bedroom with visible wounds and unresponsive.

As deputies continued their search, they found Mya Ann Carter, 24, deceased outside the home.

JCSD’s post said ”(i)t appears this may have been a domestic issue that turned fatal.”

The investigation continues.

