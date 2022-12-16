‘Whispers in the Wind,’ Parents gift ‘Wind Phone’ in son’s memory

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Though not connected to a phone line or WiFi, a vintage, repurposed “Wind Phone” was recently placed in a quiet location along the walking path of The Lake Terrace Convention Center, beckoning visitors to make a call.

Hiram and Melissa Kelly-Hill of Petal gifted the Wind Phone to the Center in memory of their only child, Nikolai Hill, who passed from a sudden and silent pulmonary embolism on January 7, 2021.

The Wind Phone is available to anyone wanting to talk to someone who cannot hear them. Whether connecting to a loved one who has passed, sharing a secret or speaking a frustration out loud - the Wind Phone allows the caller the privacy and solitude to make their call. The belief is that the wind will carry the caller’s message to its intended recipient.

Hiram and Melissa learned about other Wind Phones across the United States and thought the ability to “talk” to their son over the Wind Phone would give them a little peace. In addition, they wanted to share this idea and concept with the people of the Pinebelt, so they selected a vintage rotary phone and worked with Pine Belt Impressions to create the wooden cabinet base for the phone.

The cabinet base is embellished...... with a message that reads:

Whispers in the Wind This phone is unlike any other... It has no service and is not connected by Wi-Fi or wires... Take a pause from the everyday world; take time to connect by calling those that have passed. Talk to your loved one again - reminisce and share your feelings and memories. Let the wind carry the goodbyes you never got to say. May this phone help you move forward, knowing that the wind is always here to help you connect.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said the Lake Terrace Convention Center was honored to accept the donation.

“When the Hill family talked to us about placing their Wind Phone near the lakes at Lake Terrace, we were honored,” said Taylor. “The peace and serenity of this area make this installation a wonderful way to help people in their grieving and healing process.”

Itaru Sasaki created the original Wind Phone in the Iwate Prefecture of northeast Japan. Mr. Sasaki’s original design has received more than 30,000 visitors and has inspired wind phones to be created all over the world.

Nikolai Hill graduated from Petal High School in 2020, where he played trumpet in the Petal High School’s marching and jazz band. He also completed one semester at The University of Southern Mississippi.

While at USM, he was a cadet in the Air Force ROTC and created the concept design for Detachment 432′s current uniform patch.

Nikolai was employed at The Lucky Rabbit for almost two years, sharing his love and passion for all things vintage. His parents said Nikolai had the ability to connect with strangers and would often stop and speak to anyone about antiques, a bygone era or his prized possession, a 1964 Chevy Corvair.WiFi

