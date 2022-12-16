Win Stuff
Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas

Apartment soaked, but the drying has begun
Apartment soaked, but the drying has begun
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:44 AM CST
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It didn’t take Patricia Bounds long to figure out what the heck was going on in her apartment Wednesday.

“Basically, I had walked into my bathroom, or in my bedroom rather, and I had actually only been in there like 20 minutes before, and everything was fine,” Bounds said. “But I walked back in there afterwards to get something, and I noticed the carpet coming out of my bathroom was soaking wet.

So, I got closer and noticed that my bathroom was completely flooded.”

Bounds was not alone.

Forrest County was hit with devastating rains Wednesday that lead to flooding in several areas, causing many to have to part ways with some household items.

“I have an extra mattress that I’ve kept for if I have company or when my daughter is here or whatever.,” Bounds said. “That mattress is gone, because part of it was on the floor.”

Bounds adds that she lost shoes, blankets, and anything else on the floor that wasn’t secured. Her losses were not purely material as she also works from home.

“So, (Thursday), I was actually unable to work with all of this going on,” Bounds said. “Because it has to be quiet. I have to have a quiet environment, obviously, with what I do—being on the phone.”

Bounds says a cleaning crew came earlier to begin the process of restoring her home.

