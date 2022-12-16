Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

US immigration court backlog surpasses 2 million pending cases

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.
The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States immigration court system’s backlog is at an all-time high.

An analysis by a clearinghouse at Syracuse University found there are more than 2 million cases pending.

The largest backlog is in Miami-Dade County in Florida with more than 100,000 pending cases.

Next is Harris County, Texas with more than 75,000, followed by Los Angeles with 74,000 cases.

A large portion of these are for people seeking asylum.

According to the analysis, immigration courts have increased the pace of hearings, but the system still cannot keep up with the influx of new case filings.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage

Latest News

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
Apartment soaked, but gets sliver-lining cleaning in the end
Hattiesburg flooding tale has solid ending
COVID-19 cases have shown an increase after the Thanksgiving holiday, and further increases are...
White House warns of possible winter COVID surge
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
Sen. McDaniel hosting turkey giveaway for 17th consecutive year