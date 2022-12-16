UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach contract agreement

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday.

Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians, and other individual Professional Providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross Blue Shield commercial health plans, including the Federal Employee Plan and Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans from other states.

The terms of the contracts are confidential.

