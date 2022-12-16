Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sunny skies for your Friday with cool weather all weekend long.

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A disturbance will give a chance of a stray shower or two on Saturday. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday will be nicer with sunshine and highs in the low 50s.

A few showers will be possible for Monday and Tuesday as another weak system moves into the area. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDAM 7
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt areas
-
Pine Belt schools plan early dismissal ahead of severe weather system
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Storm damage
Severe weather system leaves roads flooded, possible tornado damage

Latest News

Patrick's PM Forecast 12/15
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 12/15
Nine months after an EF-3 tornado devastated Arabi, people living on the West Bank of New...
Arabi, West Bank struck by two tornadoes in less than year
Arabi, still recovering from March tornado damage, faces the same challenge again
Arabi, still recovering from March tornado damage, faces the same challenge again
-
Flooding in Hattiesburg