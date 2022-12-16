Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution

Texan Christopher Grider’s case will continue Monday, December 16.
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Closing arguments in the trial of Christopher Grider are expected to come on Monday, with federal Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly saying she will rule either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Friday marked the third and potentially most bizarre day of Grider taking the stand. During their cross-examination of Grider, prosecutors played the entire song ‘One Day More’ from the musical Les Miserables. They said Grider sent a link to that song to his wife and friend on January 5th, the day before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Prosecutors pointed to lyrics in that song, such as “one day more to revolution,” to say it showed Grider intended to be part of a revolution on January 6th.

Grider countered and said that he meant nothing more than to say just one more day until he got to see former President Trump speak in D.C. Grider also said that Les Miserables is his wife’s favorite musical, and that the friend he sent the link to enjoys musical theater.

Prosecutors also tried to discredit Grider’s defense that he was simply in D.C., thinking he would see the former president speaking. They highlighted that Grider is heard on video recordings while inside the Capitol saying “hold the line”, “stop the steal”, and “let us in or we’ll go in.”

Later in the day, we also saw Grider and Judge Kollar-Kotelly in an exchange where she said Grider’s testimony about when he knew he didn’t belong in the Capitol did not match what he said in an earlier plea agreement addressing other charges…. But later said she’d accept and consider both explanations.

Grider told Judge Kollar-Kotelly that part of his motive for being in the capitol on January sixth was to demonstrate that he supported Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Also, Grider testified that he didn’t intend to disrupt the certification process.

Grider is facing a series of charges related to violence and disorderly conduct in the Capitol, along with obstructing an official proceeding for disrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

As Grider chose a bench trial, not a trial by jury, Judge Kollar-Kotelly will decided whether Grider is innocent or guilty of any of the charges against him.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say
Rev. Paula Stecker of the Christ the King Lutheran Church stands in front of a memorial set up...
In 2021, judge warned of gay bar attacker’s shootout plans
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media
FILE - Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend a...
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony