Non-profit hosts annual Christmas party for HHS community-based students

Students receive some early Christmas cheer at the Tigers' Den Thursday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some students at Hattiesburg High School got an early Christmas party Thursday, courtesy of a Hub City-based non-profit organization.

Folks with the group, “Hope for Jay,” delivered Christmas presents and food to community-based students at the school’s “Tiger Den.”

“Hope for Jay” works with students in Hattiesburg schools and supports community financial literacy projects.

“I’ve always dreamed of doing stuff like this for kids,” said Bridgette Lang, founder of “Hope for Jay.” “I am the mother of a child with severe special needs and I know what it feels like. It can be very overwhelming sometimes to parents, so I always like to do something to help out.”

Co-sponsor for the event was B & Co. Realty.

Lang says about $4,500 in donations was raised for the project.

“Community support, parents support really makes the school better and today is a testament of that,” said Victor Hubbard, principal of Hattiesburg High School. “Our students are happy. Iit boosts the students’ morale”

