Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person.

Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning by his longtime girlfriend.

Jasper County deputies and investigators and Jasper County Search and Rescue are currently searching the area around Prater’s home on County Road 39.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Prater, you can call JCSD at 601-764-2588.

