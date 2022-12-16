Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing man reported in Jasper Co.

Patrick Prater, 53, of Vossburg.
Patrick Prater, 53, of Vossburg.(Jasper County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person.

Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning by his longtime girlfriend.

Jasper County deputies and investigators and Jasper County Search and Rescue are currently searching the area around Prater’s home on County Road 39.

If you see or know the whereabouts of Prater, you can call JCSD at 601-764-2588.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Jonnie Dixon.
Convicted Baton Rouge killer from the 1990s could soon be set free

Latest News

Hiram and Melissa Kelly-Hill of Petal gifted the Wind Phone to the Center in memory of their...
‘Whispers in the Wind,’ Parents gift ‘Wind Phone’ in son’s memory
Apartment soaked, but the drying has begun
Wednesday’s storms caused water damage in some areas
Apartment soaked, but gets sliver-lining cleaning in the end
Hattiesburg flooding tale has solid ending
Sen. McDaniel giving away turkeys again Saturday
McDaniel’s annual turkey giveaway set for Saturday