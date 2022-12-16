Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

.Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases first-round of self-reported storm damage...
.Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases first-round of self-reported storm damage figures from counties with residents affected by last week's violent storms(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week.

According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured in Sharkey County and one in Hinds County.

Damage to homes occurred in seven separate counties, including 20 in Clarke County, north of Meridian. Damage levels ranged from “affected” to “destroyed.”

Three public buildings were damaged, as were four publics roads.

None of the counties listed in MEMA’s initial damage report were of the Pine Belt.

The numbers released Friday are considered “preliminary” and will change during the assessment/validation process and as more damage reports are filed.

According to MEMA’s “December 13-14, Severe Weather Update #1,″ the numbers included:

  • Clarke – 20 homes
  • Harrison – 3 homes; 3 public buildings
  • Jefferson – 3 homes; 1 public road
  • Madison – 15 homes
  • Newton – 14 homes
  • Sharkey– 19 homes
  • Sunflower – 1 home
  • Wilkinson – 3 public roads

MEMA encourages residents who sustained damage after a severe weather event to do the following:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many who knew Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, were surprised to learn the local veterinarian was...
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
Music is Medicine is the Social Impact Initiative for Emmie Perkins. She says music helps...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
The death is being investigated by MBI and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
-
Suspicious death under investigation in Jones Co.
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls
Miss. lineman airlifted after being mauled by pack of pit bulls

Latest News

Sergeant Steven Robin, 34, and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, lost their lives while conducting...
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
UMMC’s battle with Blue Cross Blue Shield is impacting patients
UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield reach contract agreement
Commission officials are working with several local government entities to develop a plan for...
PHOTOS: Hattiesburg Zoo train rides on hold due to damage from storm flooding
JCSD Deputy LeByron Jackson (left) and Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin (right) arrested the...
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe